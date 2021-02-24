Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA Has $1.42 Million Stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA decreased its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,780 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 445 shares during the quarter. Stryker comprises approximately 1.4% of Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA’s holdings in Stryker were worth $1,416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Slow Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Stryker during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Stryker during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Stryker during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Stryker during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Stryker by 46.3% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 177 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

In other Stryker news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 10,697 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.28, for a total value of $2,527,487.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.10, for a total value of $478,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,424,151.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of SYK stock traded up $1.67 on Wednesday, reaching $248.23. The company had a trading volume of 19,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,291,837. The business’s 50-day moving average is $240.17 and its 200 day moving average is $222.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.38 billion, a PE ratio of 53.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.87. Stryker Co. has a one year low of $124.54 and a one year high of $248.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.33 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 20.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.49 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Stryker’s payout ratio is 30.51%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $278.00 to $273.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $228.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Stryker from $232.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Stryker from $234.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.29.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices that are used in various medical specialties.

