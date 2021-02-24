Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA Has $1.82 Million Stock Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA lessened its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 9.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,215 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,440 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for about 1.7% of Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,817,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,433,000. Klingman & Associates LLC grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 5,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. Madison Wealth Management grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Madison Wealth Management now owns 13,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,119,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 179.7% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 25,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,124,000 after acquiring an additional 16,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 2,232,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,593,000 after acquiring an additional 27,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.86% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, February 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Sunday, December 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Merck & Co., Inc. has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.36.

Shares of MRK stock traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $75.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 425,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,544,225. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.25 and a 1-year high of $87.80. The company has a market cap of $189.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.61, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $78.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.95.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.06). Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 24.33% and a return on equity of 53.83%. The business had revenue of $12.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is 50.10%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. The company offers therapeutic for cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases; neuromuscular blocking agents; cholesterol modifying medicines; and anti-bacterial and vaginal contraceptive products.

