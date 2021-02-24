Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA Purchases 12,171 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA grew its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 234.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,368 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,171 shares during the period. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.8% in the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,089 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,466,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.5% in the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 4,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,117,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. First National Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.3% in the third quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 53,479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,844,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 6.7% in the third quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 2,219 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $616,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 11.7% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,353 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. 19.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NEE shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.82.

NEE stock traded down $1.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $73.71. 448,075 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,627,872. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.70 and a 52-week high of $87.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $144.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.10, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $81.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.43.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.71 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 21.44%. The business’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.99%.

In other NextEra Energy news, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.44, for a total value of $297,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electric power in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, oil, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, natural gas pipelines, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages, and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

