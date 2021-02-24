Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA Sells 2,076 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA lessened its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 11.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,679 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,076 shares during the period. PepsiCo accounts for 2.2% of Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Merriman Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the third quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 25.1% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Norris Perne & French LLP MI boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 2.7% in the third quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 12,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,687,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the third quarter valued at approximately $76,417,000. Finally, Essex Savings Bank boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 20.7% in the third quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 20,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,878,000 after acquiring an additional 3,554 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PEP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on PepsiCo in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $153.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on PepsiCo in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $157.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. PepsiCo has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.78.

PepsiCo stock traded down $1.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $131.63. 236,088 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,904,515. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The business has a fifty day moving average of $138.87 and a 200 day moving average of $139.90. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.42 and a 1-year high of $148.77. The company has a market capitalization of $181.60 billion, a PE ratio of 26.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.02. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.28% and a net margin of 10.27%. Research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a $1.0225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $4.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.96%.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: FLNA, QFNA, PBNA, LatAm, Europe, AMESA, and APAC. It offers branded dips, cheese-flavored snacks, and tortillas, as well as corn, potato, and tortilla chips; cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes; beverage concentrates, fountain syrups, and finished goods; ready-to-drink tea, coffee, and juices; and dairy products.

