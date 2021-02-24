Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $26.85 Million

Brokerages forecast that Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) will report $26.85 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Mitek Systems’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $26.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $26.80 million. Mitek Systems reported sales of $23.19 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 15.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mitek Systems will report full-year sales of $117.11 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $117.01 million to $117.20 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $133.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Mitek Systems.

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The software maker reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $25.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.26 million. Mitek Systems had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 17.19%. Mitek Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Mitek Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Mitek Systems in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mitek Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mitek Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.80.

Shares of MITK opened at $15.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $666.77 million, a P/E ratio of 86.78 and a beta of 0.32. Mitek Systems has a 12-month low of $5.26 and a 12-month high of $19.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.24.

In other Mitek Systems news, insider Michael E. Diamond sold 43,368 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.24, for a total value of $574,192.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 192,517 shares in the company, valued at $2,548,925.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael E. Diamond sold 43,373 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.84, for a total transaction of $730,401.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 173,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,926,606.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 256,817 shares of company stock valued at $3,836,266 over the last quarter. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Mitek Systems by 29.8% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 184,863 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,355,000 after acquiring an additional 42,439 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mitek Systems during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in shares of Mitek Systems during the third quarter valued at about $209,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Mitek Systems by 37.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 42,541 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 11,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rock Creek Group LP purchased a new stake in Mitek Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,130,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.72% of the company’s stock.

Mitek Systems Company Profile

Mitek Systems, Inc develops, markets, and sells mobile image capture and digital identity verification solutions in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company's solutions are embedded in native mobile apps and browsers to facilitate online user experiences, fraud detection and reduction, and compliant transactions.

