Mithril Hits 1-Day Volume of $7.54 Million (MITH)

Mithril (CURRENCY:MITH) traded 10.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 24th. Mithril has a total market capitalization of $19.45 million and $7.54 million worth of Mithril was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mithril token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0195 or 0.00000039 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Mithril has traded 5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.84 or 0.00009737 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded up 27.2% against the dollar and now trades at $290.69 or 0.00585170 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000017 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000010 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded up 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000745 BTC.

Bitcoin Confidential (BC) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Mithril

MITH is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 8th, 2018. Mithril’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. Mithril’s official message board is medium.com/mithriltoken . The Reddit community for Mithril is /r/MithrilToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Mithril’s official website is mith.io . Mithril’s official Twitter account is @MithrilToken and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Mithril

Mithril can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mithril directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mithril should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mithril using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

