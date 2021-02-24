Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 3,083 Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 76,644 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,083 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $12,605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HCA. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in HCA Healthcare by 1,884.5% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,805,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,714,900 shares during the last quarter. Camber Capital Management LP purchased a new position in HCA Healthcare during the third quarter worth $90,393,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 28.1% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,728,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,487,000 after buying an additional 379,387 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 120.3% during the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 645,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,079,000 after buying an additional 352,294 shares during the period. Finally, Abrams Bison Investments LLC boosted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 31.6% during the third quarter. Abrams Bison Investments LLC now owns 1,242,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,938,000 after buying an additional 298,687 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.69% of the company’s stock.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

HCA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $142.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $165.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $185.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. HCA Healthcare has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $169.47.

NYSE:HCA opened at $175.07 on Wednesday. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.38 and a 1-year high of $181.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $170.89 and a 200 day moving average of $148.83. The firm has a market cap of $59.24 billion, a PE ratio of 17.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.70, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $4.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.50. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 2,032.72%. The company had revenue of $14.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 7.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. This is a positive change from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%.

In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Kathleen M. Whalen sold 280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.11, for a total value of $49,590.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,684 shares in the company, valued at $652,473.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider A Bruce Moore, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.93, for a total transaction of $1,799,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 138,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,942,976.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,875 shares of company stock valued at $5,074,949. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

See Also: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.