Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 6,097 Shares of Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) by 20.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,972 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 6,097 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Coupa Software were worth $12,191,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Coupa Software during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Lee Financial Co bought a new stake in Coupa Software in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. HM Payson & Co. increased its holdings in Coupa Software by 920.0% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 204 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Coupa Software by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coupa Software in the 4th quarter worth about $68,000.

In related news, Director Veenendaal Frank Van sold 9,288 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.61, for a total value of $2,894,233.68. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 53,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,592,297.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Roger S. Siboni sold 2,858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.54, for a total transaction of $873,233.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,875 shares in the company, valued at $3,933,827.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 196,002 shares of company stock worth $67,661,602 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COUP opened at $339.58 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -159.43 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s fifty day moving average is $341.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $311.68. Coupa Software Incorporated has a 1 year low of $99.01 and a 1 year high of $377.04.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, December 6th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $132.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.99 million. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 29.17% and a negative return on equity of 12.12%. Coupa Software’s revenue was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -1.34 EPS for the current year.

COUP has been the subject of several research reports. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Coupa Software in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $295.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Coupa Software in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $375.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $285.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $315.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $317.16.

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform. Its platform connects organizations with suppliers globally; and provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability. The company's platform consists of procurement, invoicing, expense management, and payment modules that form the transactional engine for managing a company's business spend; and offers supporting modules, including strategic sourcing, spend analysis, contract management, supplier management, and contingent workforce management.

