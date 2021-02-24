Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 79,289 Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) by 112.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 149,762 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 79,289 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.06% of McCormick & Company, Incorporated worth $14,317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC raised its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 29,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,849,000 after acquiring an additional 14,903 shares in the last quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 129.9% during the fourth quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC now owns 4,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 2,565 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 115.5% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,067,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,030,000 after purchasing an additional 571,995 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 87.7% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 1,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 100.5% in the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 9,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,000 after acquiring an additional 4,959 shares during the last quarter. 37.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MKC opened at $84.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $22.52 billion, a PE ratio of 29.81, a PEG ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of $90.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.43. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $56.11 and a 52-week high of $105.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.90.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 20.93% and a net margin of 13.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share. Analysts predict that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

