Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 147,620 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,145 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $12,292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in American Electric Power by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in American Electric Power in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in American Electric Power in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Zeit Capital LLC purchased a new position in American Electric Power in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. 75.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AEP opened at $78.09 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.22. The company’s fifty day moving average is $80.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.45. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.14 and a 1 year high of $102.30.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be paid a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.81%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AEP shares. Mizuho started coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $99.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $83.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Guggenheim raised shares of American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $93.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. American Electric Power presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.46.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

