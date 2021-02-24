Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Holdings in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 34.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 49,509 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,717 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $16,700,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,716,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,614,789,000 after acquiring an additional 1,804,237 shares during the period. SB Management Ltd acquired a new position in Zoom Video Communications during the third quarter worth about $1,800,851,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 29.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,479,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,635,705,000 after buying an additional 801,813 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,453,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,198,000 after acquiring an additional 205,186 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 44,853.3% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,354,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,032,000 after acquiring an additional 1,351,878 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.97% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications stock opened at $388.16 on Wednesday. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 1 year low of $97.02 and a 1 year high of $588.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $390.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $407.27. The company has a market cap of $111.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 497.64, a PEG ratio of 12.42 and a beta of -1.46.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 29th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.23. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 17.10% and a return on equity of 27.93%. The firm had revenue of $777.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $694.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. Zoom Video Communications’s revenue was up 366.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.40, for a total value of $4,004,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,004,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 70,142 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.38, for a total transaction of $26,750,755.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 177,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,612,571.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 152,284 shares of company stock worth $59,679,622 over the last three months. 24.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ZM. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $600.00 to $550.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $402.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $450.00 to $435.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Zoom Video Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $435.17.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's product portfolio includes Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system that provides secure call routing, call queuing, call detail reports, call recording, call quality monitoring, voicemail, switch to video, and other services, as well as inbound and outbound calling services; and Zoom Chat enables sharing messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices for meeting and phone customers.

