Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 198,398 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,725 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.06% of Consolidated Edison worth $14,338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 181,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,357,000 after purchasing an additional 6,640 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 3rd quarter valued at about $81,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 24,595 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 34.3% in the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,581 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 3rd quarter valued at about $218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on ED. Barclays upped their price target on Consolidated Edison from $74.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Consolidated Edison from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Consolidated Edison from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Mizuho cut their price target on Consolidated Edison from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.25.

Shares of Consolidated Edison stock opened at $67.67 on Wednesday. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a one year low of $62.03 and a one year high of $94.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $70.06 and its 200 day moving average is $74.48. The stock has a market cap of $22.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.75, a P/E/G ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.59.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.01). Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 7.77%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. Analysts predict that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.775 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th. This is a boost from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.58%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.94%.

About Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,589 customers in parts of Manhattan.

Featured Story: What does the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) measure?



Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.