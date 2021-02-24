Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 2,099 Shares of Aon Plc (NYSE:AON)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Aon Plc (NYSE:AON) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 64,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,099 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in AON were worth $13,630,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AON by 8.1% during the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 1,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of AON during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of AON by 100.7% during the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of AON during the third quarter valued at approximately $469,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AON during the third quarter valued at approximately $265,000. 95.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:AON opened at $231.28 on Wednesday. Aon Plc has a 1-year low of $143.93 and a 1-year high of $232.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $213.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $205.33. The company has a market capitalization of $52.87 billion, a PE ratio of 29.84 and a beta of 0.83.

AON (NYSE:AON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.16. AON had a return on equity of 65.00% and a net margin of 16.56%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aon Plc will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AON announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Friday, November 20th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 10.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.07%.

A number of analysts recently commented on AON shares. Piper Sandler lowered AON from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $228.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Atlantic Securities raised AON from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $265.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised AON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $237.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on AON from $256.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on AON from $196.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $222.86.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance solutions provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

