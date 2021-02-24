Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 24,526 Shares of Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) by 45.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,382 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,526 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Pinduoduo were worth $13,926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PDD. FMR LLC raised its stake in Pinduoduo by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,312,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,898,231,000 after acquiring an additional 2,605,466 shares during the last quarter. Anatole Investment Management Ltd raised its position in Pinduoduo by 20.4% in the third quarter. Anatole Investment Management Ltd now owns 2,907,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,561,000 after purchasing an additional 492,964 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Pinduoduo by 329.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,440,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,969,000 after purchasing an additional 1,871,758 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Pinduoduo by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,875,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,194,000 after acquiring an additional 290,516 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Pinduoduo by 82.4% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,788,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,618,000 after acquiring an additional 807,930 shares during the period.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Pinduoduo in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Pinduoduo in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Pinduoduo from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, November 13th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Pinduoduo from $110.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Pinduoduo from $79.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.84.

PDD opened at $187.91 on Wednesday. Pinduoduo Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.20 and a 1 year high of $212.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $181.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $126.92. The company has a market capitalization of $209.32 billion, a PE ratio of -206.49 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Pinduoduo Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of products, including apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, fresh produce, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, sports and fitness items, and auto accessories.

