Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 515,982 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 44.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,678,417 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 515,982 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $14,753,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Ford Motor by 50.9% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 646,550 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $5,683,000 after acquiring an additional 218,043 shares during the last quarter. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ford Motor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $198,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its stake in Ford Motor by 40.4% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 178,650 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,570,000 after purchasing an additional 51,392 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Ford Motor by 71.1% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 98,240 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $864,000 after purchasing an additional 40,817 shares during the period. Finally, Resource Management LLC grew its stake in Ford Motor by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Resource Management LLC now owns 52,937 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 9,232 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ford Motor stock opened at $11.62 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -290.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.27. Ford Motor has a 12 month low of $3.96 and a 12 month high of $12.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.41. Ford Motor had a positive return on equity of 2.48% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. Analysts predict that Ford Motor will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on F. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. TheStreet raised Ford Motor from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Ford Motor from $8.50 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut Ford Motor from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Argus raised Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.78.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

