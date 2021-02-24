Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 701 Shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,622 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.06% of Vulcan Materials worth $11,957,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VMC. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,604,008 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,424,373,000 after buying an additional 1,326,921 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Vulcan Materials by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,921,759 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $729,946,000 after purchasing an additional 107,940 shares during the period. Egerton Capital UK LLP bought a new stake in Vulcan Materials during the third quarter worth about $332,455,000. Stockbridge Partners LLC lifted its position in Vulcan Materials by 156.6% during the third quarter. Stockbridge Partners LLC now owns 927,252 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $125,680,000 after purchasing an additional 565,829 shares during the period. Finally, Alkeon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 915,487 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $124,085,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares during the last quarter. 89.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on VMC. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $161.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vulcan Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $183.00 to $181.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Vulcan Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Vulcan Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.77.

VMC opened at $165.99 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $22.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $158.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $142.58. Vulcan Materials has a 12-month low of $65.56 and a 12-month high of $168.24.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The construction company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.08. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 10.97%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Vulcan Materials will post 4.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This is a boost from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is 28.94%.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction materials primarily in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

