Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Decreases Stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. reduced its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 299,783 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,841 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.05% of Archer-Daniels-Midland worth $15,112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ADM. MAI Capital Management boosted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 51,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,386,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 3rd quarter valued at about $256,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the third quarter worth about $192,000. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT bought a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the third quarter worth about $265,000. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the third quarter worth about $1,052,000. 77.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Archer-Daniels-Midland alerts:

In related news, SVP Joseph D. Taets sold 43,711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.40, for a total value of $2,421,589.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 215,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,916,152.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ADM opened at $57.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.15 and a beta of 0.85. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 1-year low of $28.92 and a 1-year high of $57.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $53.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.28.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $17.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.48 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 9th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This is a positive change from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 8th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.68%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ADM. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $49.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $51.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.75.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It procures, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural raw materials, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, rice, and barley.

Read More: Support Level

Receive News & Ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.