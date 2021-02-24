Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Grows Stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,968 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,140 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Illumina were worth $15,528,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Illumina by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,556,743 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $481,158,000 after purchasing an additional 81,815 shares during the last quarter. Harding Loevner LP boosted its holdings in Illumina by 28.0% in the third quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 1,474,086 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $455,611,000 after purchasing an additional 322,674 shares during the period. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 11.1% during the third quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 1,188,813 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $367,439,000 after acquiring an additional 118,880 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Illumina by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 978,663 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $302,485,000 after purchasing an additional 50,126 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Illumina by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 705,883 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $218,175,000 after purchasing an additional 48,584 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ILMN. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Illumina from $350.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Illumina from $415.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on Illumina from $330.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Illumina from $360.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, OTR Global upgraded Illumina to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $364.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:ILMN opened at $464.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $67.78 billion, a PE ratio of 107.78, a P/E/G ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Illumina, Inc. has a 12-month low of $196.78 and a 12-month high of $555.77. The business has a 50 day moving average of $425.43 and a 200-day moving average of $354.88.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The life sciences company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.11. Illumina had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 19.70%. Equities research analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 354 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.00, for a total value of $122,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,744 shares in the company, valued at $946,680. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 1,694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.86, for a total value of $548,618.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,120,555.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,619 shares of company stock valued at $11,528,257 in the last ninety days. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture and other emerging segments.

