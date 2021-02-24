Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $12.27 Million Position in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 226,513 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 12,954 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Twitter were worth $12,266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Twitter during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Twitter during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Twitter during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Twitter during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Twitter during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. 73.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on TWTR shares. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Twitter from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Twitter from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Twitter from $55.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Twitter from $45.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target (up previously from $65.00) on shares of Twitter in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.42.

TWTR stock opened at $73.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $56.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.86. Twitter, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.00 and a 1-year high of $74.96. The company has a current ratio of 4.44, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $58.40 billion, a PE ratio of -53.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.86.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The social networking company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. Twitter had a negative return on equity of 12.42% and a negative net margin of 31.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Twitter, Inc. will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Michael Montano sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.64, for a total value of $122,940.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 6,365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.53, for a total value of $327,988.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 69,835 shares of company stock valued at $3,739,026. Corporate insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

Twitter Company Profile

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States and internationally. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

