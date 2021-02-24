Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $13.02 Million Position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,857 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,789 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $13,019,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,151 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Altium Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Moody’s by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,763 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $802,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in Moody’s by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,336 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,145,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in Moody’s by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,072 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its position in Moody’s by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 429 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 89.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Moody’s news, EVP John J. Goggins sold 16,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.58, for a total value of $4,519,403.34. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,741 shares in the company, valued at $6,613,767.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Raymond W. Mcdaniel sold 42,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.99, for a total transaction of $11,944,933.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 270,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,851,530.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

MCO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Atlantic Securities raised Moody’s from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Moody’s in a report on Monday, November 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Moody’s from $300.00 to $292.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Moody’s from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Moody’s in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Moody’s has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $299.73.

Moody’s stock opened at $276.04 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $274.60 and a 200-day moving average of $279.99. The firm has a market cap of $51.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.18. Moody’s Co. has a 1-year low of $164.19 and a 1-year high of $305.95.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by ($0.06). Moody’s had a return on equity of 170.55% and a net margin of 34.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Moody’s Co. will post 10.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 25th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 24th. This is a positive change from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.02%.

About Moody's

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings and assessment services; and credit, capital markets, and economic research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

