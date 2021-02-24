Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $13.03 Million Holdings in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) by 22.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 131,305 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,930 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.07% of TransUnion worth $13,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TRU. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of TransUnion during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in TransUnion during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in TransUnion during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in TransUnion during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TransUnion during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. 96.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TRU shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of TransUnion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Truist decreased their price target on TransUnion from $110.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on TransUnion from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on TransUnion in a report on Friday, January 29th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.62.

In other TransUnion news, CFO Todd M. Cello sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $720,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 40,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,677,220. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider David M. Neenan sold 21,052 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $1,999,940.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 129,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,327,390. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 63,436 shares of company stock worth $5,891,236 in the last ninety days. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE TRU opened at $87.18 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.59, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97. TransUnion has a 1-year low of $52.50 and a 1-year high of $102.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $91.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.12.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The business services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. TransUnion had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 23.03%. The business had revenue of $698.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $695.17 million. On average, research analysts expect that TransUnion will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About TransUnion

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics, such as credit and other scores, as well as decisioning services for businesses.

