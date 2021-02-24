Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $14.04 Million Holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 116,851 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,665 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $14,038,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ETN. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Eaton during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Eaton by 605.3% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eaton in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Peoples Financial Services CORP. boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 69.0% in the fourth quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 294 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 77.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ETN. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Eaton from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Eaton from $118.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Eaton from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Barclays upped their target price on Eaton from $95.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Eaton from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.22.

In other Eaton news, Director Deborah L. Mccoy sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.58, for a total value of $179,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,041,636.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Eaton stock opened at $130.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.12. Eaton Co. plc has a 52 week low of $56.42 and a 52 week high of $131.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $123.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.64.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, wiring devices, and structural support systems; and residential, single phase power quality, emergency lighting and fire detection, and circuit protection and lighting products.

