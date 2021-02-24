Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $14.81 Million Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 125,609 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,349 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $14,813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Slow Capital Inc. bought a new position in Waste Management in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Waste Management in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Waste Management in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. 71.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Waste Management alerts:

WM stock opened at $109.92 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $114.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Waste Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.34 and a twelve month high of $125.76. The stock has a market cap of $46.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.08, a PEG ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.72.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.06. Waste Management had a return on equity of 25.84% and a net margin of 10.66%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. This is a boost from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.55%.

Waste Management announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, December 14th that allows the company to buyback $1.35 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to buy up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WM. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Sunday, November 15th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Waste Management from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $128.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Waste Management from $111.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Waste Management from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.57.

In related news, Director Frank M. Clark sold 301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.14, for a total transaction of $34,356.14. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,767,076.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 32,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.75, for a total value of $3,867,086.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,380 shares in the company, valued at $6,152,755. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,260 shares of company stock valued at $4,317,309 over the last 90 days. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

Read More: What is meant by a buy rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.