Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $15.81 Million Position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,181 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,839 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $15,811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DG. Buckhead Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dollar General in the fourth quarter worth about $2,690,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Dollar General by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 37,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,965,000 after buying an additional 1,957 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in Dollar General by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,418,000 after buying an additional 1,198 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 20,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,335,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Philadelphia Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Dollar General by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co. now owns 1,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.86% of the company’s stock.

DG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Dollar General from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Dollar General from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Dollar General from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on Dollar General from $235.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded shares of Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $228.75.

DG stock opened at $195.18 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $204.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $207.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.43. Dollar General Co. has a fifty-two week low of $125.00 and a fifty-two week high of $225.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.52.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.13 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 36.07% and a net margin of 7.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

