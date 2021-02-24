Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $15.82 Million Stock Holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 264,178 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,508 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Newmont were worth $15,822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Newmont by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 97,366,087 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,177,879,000 after buying an additional 1,007,401 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Newmont by 1.5% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,998,913 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $317,181,000 after acquiring an additional 72,823 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Newmont by 1.9% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,652,693 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $231,764,000 after acquiring an additional 67,871 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Newmont by 0.4% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,030,794 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $188,361,000 after acquiring an additional 11,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in shares of Newmont by 8.2% during the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 2,872,751 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $182,276,000 after purchasing an additional 217,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NEM opened at $56.84 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $60.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.32. The company has a market cap of $45.49 billion, a PE ratio of 17.87 and a beta of 0.14. Newmont Co. has a twelve month low of $33.00 and a twelve month high of $72.22.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.11. Newmont had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 7.37%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Newmont Co. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from Newmont’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 121.21%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NEM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Newmont in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Newmont from $70.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Newmont in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Raymond James set a $86.00 price target on Newmont and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Newmont presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.97.

In other news, CFO Nancy Buese sold 11,250 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.80, for a total value of $672,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 39,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,373,761. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 5,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.95, for a total value of $319,042.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 242,547 shares in the company, valued at $15,025,786.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,747 shares of company stock worth $2,240,929. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Newmont Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold, copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2019, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 100.2 million ounces and land position of 68,300 square kilometers.

