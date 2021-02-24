Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $16.88 Million Stock Holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 185,021 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,994 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $16,879,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EW. RDA Financial Network lifted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 16,843 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,537,000 after purchasing an additional 2,051 shares during the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 202,149 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $18,442,000 after buying an additional 38,676 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $536,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 8.6% in the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 31,802 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,538,000 after acquiring an additional 2,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 67,220 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,132,000 after acquiring an additional 11,614 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

EW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $88.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.45.

In other news, VP Jean-Luc M. Lemercier sold 20,523 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.51, for a total value of $1,713,875.73. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 152,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,713,645.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Huimin Wang sold 11,733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.53, for a total transaction of $991,790.49. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 105,111 shares in the company, valued at $8,885,032.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 332,721 shares of company stock worth $28,590,380. 1.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:EW opened at $85.22 on Wednesday. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.51 and a fifty-two week high of $92.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $86.42 and its 200 day moving average is $83.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 3.52. The company has a market capitalization of $53.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.97.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The medical research company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.03). Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 29.00% and a net margin of 18.18%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

