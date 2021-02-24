Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Increases Stake in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,240 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,685 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.10% of Albemarle worth $15,673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Albemarle in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Albemarle in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Albemarle during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in Albemarle during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 300.0% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 464 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. 86.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ALB opened at $154.62 on Wednesday. Albemarle Co. has a 52 week low of $48.89 and a 52 week high of $188.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company’s fifty day moving average is $168.75 and its 200 day moving average is $124.53. The stock has a market cap of $18.03 billion, a PE ratio of 43.19, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.59.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.07. Albemarle had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 11.96%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.73 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Albemarle Co. will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

ALB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $132.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Albemarle from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Citigroup raised shares of Albemarle from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Albemarle from $148.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Albemarle from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.26.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and value-added lithium specialties, as well as reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for applications in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes, life science, pharmaceutical, and other markets.

