Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Increases Stake in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 178,934 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,244 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in JD.com were worth $15,728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in JD.com by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 630,404 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $55,411,000 after purchasing an additional 6,060 shares in the last quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM increased its position in shares of JD.com by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 17,941 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 4,278 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of JD.com by 880.2% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 20,682 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,605,000 after purchasing an additional 18,572 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in JD.com by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 66,606 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,169,000 after buying an additional 1,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in JD.com during the 3rd quarter valued at about $526,000. 40.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on JD shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on JD.com from $104.00 to $107.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Macquarie raised their target price on shares of JD.com from $107.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho increased their price target on JD.com from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on JD.com in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of JD.com from $76.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.86.

NASDAQ:JD opened at $99.47 on Wednesday. JD.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.70 and a fifty-two week high of $108.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $94.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.97, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.20.

About JD.com

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

