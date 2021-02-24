Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Lowers Position in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (NYSE:FCAU)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (NYSE:FCAU) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 786,435 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,571 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles were worth $14,227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Italy increased its position in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 21.6% during the third quarter. Bank of Italy now owns 13,342,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,520,000 after purchasing an additional 2,369,456 shares during the last quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 422.7% during the third quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 1,092,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,346,000 after purchasing an additional 883,205 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 52.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,536,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,788,000 after acquiring an additional 525,741 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 341.0% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 469,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,913,000 after acquiring an additional 362,891 shares during the period. Finally, TIG Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,782,000.

Get Fiat Chrysler Automobiles alerts:

FCAU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, AlphaValue upgraded shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.00.

FCAU opened at $16.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $31.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 202.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.82. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles has a 52-week low of $6.00 and a 52-week high of $19.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.08 and its 200-day moving average is $14.29.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th were given a $2.2375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 14th.

About Fiat Chrysler Automobiles

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, distributes, and sells vehicles, components, and production systems. The company operates through five segments: North America, LATAM, APAC, EMEA, and Maserati. It provides passenger cars, SUV vehicles, trucks, and light commercial vehicles under the Jeep, Ram, Dodge, Chrysler, Fiat, Alfa Romeo, and Abarth brands; and luxury vehicles under the Maserati brand, as well as related service parts and accessories, and service contracts under the Mopar brand.

See Also: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Fiat Chrysler Automobiles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.