Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 2,303 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,978 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 2,303 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $15,932,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 181 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $402,000. JustInvest LLC boosted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 13.1% in the third quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 1,244 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $696,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 6.2% in the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 27,392 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Finally, Ethic Inc. raised its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 36.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 822 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of REGN opened at $468.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $502.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $541.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.89 and a quick ratio of 3.12. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $386.83 and a one year high of $664.64. The company has a market cap of $50.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.30.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.11 by $2.42. The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 28.97% and a net margin of 38.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $7.50 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 27.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael S. Brown sold 2,480 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.32, for a total transaction of $1,374,713.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,868,612.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $520.48, for a total value of $52,048.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,741 shares in the company, valued at $12,356,715.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on REGN shares. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $575.00 to $584.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $553.00 to $525.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $684.00 to $565.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $630.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $616.82.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

