Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Raises Stock Holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 76,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,506 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.06% of Alexandria Real Estate Equities worth $13,575,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 97.3% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 200,370 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,710,000 after buying an additional 98,797 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 437,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $77,983,000 after buying an additional 45,647 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 131,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,411,000 after buying an additional 3,628 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 4th quarter valued at $295,000. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 21,885 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,502,000 after acquiring an additional 2,223 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Alexandria Real Estate Equities alerts:

ARE opened at $163.63 on Wednesday. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $109.22 and a 12-month high of $179.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $168.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $166.55. The company has a market capitalization of $22.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.79, a PEG ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.80.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $2.61. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 4.79% and a net margin of 29.07%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.74 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 7.29 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Robert W. Baird raised Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $194.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.89.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>Â®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

Featured Story: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE).

Receive News & Ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.