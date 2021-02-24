Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 14,733 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. trimmed its stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 175,410 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,733 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.07% of Church & Dwight worth $15,301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CHD. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the third quarter worth about $256,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 7.0% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 3,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT bought a new stake in Church & Dwight during the third quarter worth $1,331,000. JustInvest LLC raised its position in Church & Dwight by 16.5% during the third quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 4,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 1.2% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 35,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,350,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.40% of the company’s stock.

CHD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $93.00 to $92.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.53.

In other Church & Dwight news, EVP Steven P. Cugine sold 17,504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.67, for a total value of $1,517,071.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $603,049.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Penry W. Price sold 12,632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total value of $1,042,140.00. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE CHD opened at $81.03 on Wednesday. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.98 and a 12 month high of $98.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $84.11 and a 200-day moving average of $88.88.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 16.44%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. Church & Dwight’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be paid a $0.2525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. This is a positive change from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.89%.

Church & Dwight Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; and cold remedy products under the ZICAM brand.

