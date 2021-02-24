Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 33,480 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. cut its stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 455,231 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,480 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.05% of Carrier Global worth $17,171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust purchased a new stake in Carrier Global in the fourth quarter worth about $248,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Carrier Global in the fourth quarter worth about $99,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its holdings in Carrier Global by 57.4% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 73,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,775,000 after acquiring an additional 26,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Carrier Global by 57.5% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 4,272 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

CARR has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Carrier Global from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Carrier Global from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.67.

Shares of NYSE CARR opened at $37.10 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.80. Carrier Global Co. has a 12 month low of $11.50 and a 12 month high of $41.94.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $4.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.50 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 24.00% and a net margin of 8.86%. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 22nd. This is an increase from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

