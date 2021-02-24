MiX Telematics Limited (NYSE:MIXT) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.04 Per Share

Equities analysts expect MiX Telematics Limited (NYSE:MIXT) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.04 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for MiX Telematics’ earnings. MiX Telematics reported earnings per share of $0.13 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 69.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MiX Telematics will report full year earnings of $0.41 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.31. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow MiX Telematics.

MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $36.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.37 million. MiX Telematics had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 6.39%.

MIXT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of MiX Telematics from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. TheStreet upgraded MiX Telematics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.33.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MiX Telematics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $103,000. Seizert Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in MiX Telematics by 86.9% during the third quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 22,023 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 10,237 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC raised its position in MiX Telematics by 277.5% in the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 63,673 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $801,000 after acquiring an additional 46,806 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in MiX Telematics by 4.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 93,387 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $835,000 after acquiring an additional 4,162 shares during the period. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in MiX Telematics by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 91,183 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after acquiring an additional 6,125 shares during the period. 31.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MIXT traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.45. 21,048 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,885. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $347.39 million, a PE ratio of 39.05 and a beta of 1.04. MiX Telematics has a 52-week low of $6.64 and a 52-week high of $15.00.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be issued a $0.0662 dividend. This is an increase from MiX Telematics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. MiX Telematics’s payout ratio is presently 28.99%.

About MiX Telematics

MiX Telematics Limited provides fleet and mobile asset management solutions through software-as-a-service (Saas) delivery model. The company offers fleet solutions, including MiX Fleet Manager Premium that provides access to secure information about drivers and vehicles; MiX Fleet Manager Essential for monitoring drivers and vehicles; and MiX Asset Manager used to track hardware products and other assets.

