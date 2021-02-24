Mizuho Reaffirms Buy Rating for Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW)

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Mizuho in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $295.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Truist upped their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $385.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $308.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $315.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $372.06.

Shares of PANW traded down $12.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $365.77. 14,893 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,166,452. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $372.78 and a 200-day moving average of $297.39. Palo Alto Networks has a 52 week low of $125.47 and a 52 week high of $403.00. The stock has a market cap of $34.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -118.50 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The network technology company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.12. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 8.36% and a negative return on equity of 8.66%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $985.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.88, for a total transaction of $11,755,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 87,354 shares in the company, valued at $25,671,593.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 2,539 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.42, for a total transaction of $998,893.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 299,777 shares in the company, valued at $117,938,267.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 209,195 shares of company stock worth $68,692,035. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,784,934 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $989,738,000 after purchasing an additional 208,986 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $670,667,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 0.8% in the third quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 865,440 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $211,816,000 after acquiring an additional 6,510 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 1.4% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 703,350 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $172,145,000 after acquiring an additional 9,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 39.0% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 545,682 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $133,556,000 after acquiring an additional 153,185 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

