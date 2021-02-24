MKM Partners Boosts Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Price Target to $83.00

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) had its price target hoisted by MKM Partners from $65.00 to $83.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. MKM Partners’ price objective points to a potential upside of 19.60% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on SNAP. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Snap in a report on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target (up from $70.00) on shares of Snap in a report on Wednesday. Huber Research upgraded Snap from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price (up previously from $81.50) on shares of Snap in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of Snap from $70.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.65.

SNAP stock traded down $1.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $69.40. 2,143,215 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,285,701. The company has a current ratio of 5.43, a quick ratio of 5.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Snap has a twelve month low of $7.89 and a twelve month high of $72.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $56.74 and its 200 day moving average is $40.62. The firm has a market cap of $104.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -92.44 and a beta of 1.29.

In other news, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 7,511 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.46, for a total value of $379,005.06. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 250,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,659,606.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, VP Jerry James Hunter sold 47,505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.46, for a total transaction of $2,967,162.30. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,873,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $117,029,615.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 238,092 shares of company stock worth $12,715,251.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new position in Snap during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snap during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Snap during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Arlington Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Snap by 43.8% in the fourth quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Snap in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors own 47.52% of the company’s stock.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images called Snaps. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Chat that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

