MKM Partners Increases Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) Price Target to $155.00

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at MKM Partners from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. MKM Partners’ price target indicates a potential downside of 1.95% from the stock’s current price.

CBRL has been the subject of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $132.00 price objective (down previously from $136.00) on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Sidoti assumed coverage on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Truist downgraded shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $156.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Telsey Advisory Group upgraded shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $140.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.44.

CBRL stock traded up $6.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $158.09. 16,644 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 274,209. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a twelve month low of $53.61 and a twelve month high of $170.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.82 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $142.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $131.32.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $677.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $676.88 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 3.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.70 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,051 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $11,159,000 after purchasing an additional 2,106 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 316.7% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,897 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 9,042 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the third quarter worth $659,000. First Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the third quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 5.5% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,546 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.78% of the company’s stock.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Company Profile

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Its gift shops offer various decorative and functional items, such as rocking chairs, seasonal gifts, apparel, toys, cookware, and various other gift items, as well as various candies, preserves, and other food items.

