MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its holdings in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) by 12.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 846,028 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 123,624 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 1.53% of MKS Instruments worth $127,285,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in MKS Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in MKS Instruments in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in MKS Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in MKS Instruments by 1,261.1% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 735 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in MKS Instruments by 106.5% during the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 985 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.54, for a total transaction of $62,793.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,100,216.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MKSI shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on MKS Instruments from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Citigroup cut their price objective on MKS Instruments from $200.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Cowen upped their price objective on MKS Instruments from $150.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. DA Davidson increased their price target on MKS Instruments from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded MKS Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $198.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. MKS Instruments currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $181.80.

Shares of MKSI opened at $168.20 on Wednesday. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.87 and a 12 month high of $192.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $168.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $136.24. The company has a quick ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 4.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $9.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.57 and a beta of 1.60.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $660.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $602.94 million. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 16.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 7.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 19th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.70%.

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. Its Vacuum & Analysis segment offers pressure and vacuum control solutions, including direct and indirect pressure measurement; materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems, which provide customers with precise control capabilities; power delivery products, such as microwave, power delivery systems, radio frequency matching networks, and metrology products used in providing energy to etching, stripping, and deposition processes; and plasma and reactive gas products.

