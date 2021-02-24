MLP (ETR:MLP) Sets New 1-Year High at $6.43

MLP SE (ETR:MLP) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as €6.43 ($7.56) and last traded at €6.27 ($7.38), with a volume of 43975 shares. The stock had previously closed at €6.34 ($7.46).

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €5.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €5.48. The company has a market cap of $685.42 million and a PE ratio of 16.91. The company has a current ratio of 323.17, a quick ratio of 321.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.73.

About MLP (ETR:MLP)

MLP SE, through its subsidiaries, provides financial brokerage and consulting services to private clients, companies, and institutional investors in Germany. The company's Financial Consulting segment offers consulting services for academics and other clients related to insurance, investments, occupational pension provision schemes, and loans and mortgages, as well as the brokering of contracts in financial services.

