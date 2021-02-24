Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Acquires 17,900 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. boosted its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,061,052 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 17,900 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. owned approximately 0.09% of The TJX Companies worth $72,459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TJX. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in The TJX Companies by 152,536.5% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 15,352,184 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,048,401,000 after buying an additional 15,342,126 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in The TJX Companies by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,414,339 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,803,835,000 after buying an additional 4,330,736 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in The TJX Companies by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,483,717 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $892,758,000 after buying an additional 2,665,468 shares during the period. Alkeon Capital Management LLC increased its position in The TJX Companies by 71.4% in the 3rd quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 5,485,000 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $305,240,000 after buying an additional 2,285,000 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in The TJX Companies by 63.6% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,646,914 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $314,199,000 after buying an additional 2,195,285 shares during the period. 88.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The TJX Companies stock traded down $0.07 on Wednesday, reaching $70.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 257,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,253,273. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a market cap of $84.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.05, a PEG ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $67.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.04. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.72 and a twelve month high of $71.06.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 11th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. This is a positive change from The TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The TJX Companies’s payout ratio is currently 38.95%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on The TJX Companies from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on The TJX Companies from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on The TJX Companies from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of The TJX Companies in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on The TJX Companies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.31.

The TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

