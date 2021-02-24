Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Acquires 8,200 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 674,545 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,200 shares during the quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. owned about 0.09% of Lowe’s Companies worth $108,271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fiduciary Trust Co. increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 95,752 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $15,369,000 after acquiring an additional 4,924 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 18,137 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,911,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 100.3% in the 4th quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 9,020 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,448,000 after acquiring an additional 4,517 shares during the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 23,875 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,832,000 after acquiring an additional 2,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 60.9% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 3,698 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,909,000 after acquiring an additional 1,399 shares during the last quarter. 76.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on LOW. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $166.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. FIG Partners upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $178.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $186.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lowe’s Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $172.42.

LOW stock traded down $6.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $162.59. 201,590 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,713,793. The company has a market cap of $119.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $171.62 and its 200 day moving average is $164.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.00 and a 12-month high of $180.67.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

