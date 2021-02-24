Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Boosts Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. raised its position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 508,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,800 shares during the quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. owned 0.08% of Fiserv worth $57,943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Fiserv by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,959 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,094,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares in the last quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Fiserv by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 835,635 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $95,145,000 after acquiring an additional 17,185 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Fiserv by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,453,791 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $279,389,000 after acquiring an additional 24,574 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in Fiserv by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,442,321 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $164,223,000 after acquiring an additional 42,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC grew its position in Fiserv by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 23,642 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,692,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. 91.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Guy Chiarello sold 20,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.18, for a total transaction of $2,303,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 270,360 shares in the company, valued at $31,140,064.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Denis Oleary acquired 9,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $110.99 per share, for a total transaction of $1,010,009.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 74,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,266,313.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 20,167,073 shares of company stock worth $2,219,400,399 over the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FISV stock traded up $3.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $118.79. The company had a trading volume of 202,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,991,435. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.85. Fiserv, Inc. has a one year low of $73.50 and a one year high of $121.83. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.29.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 6.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 19th that authorizes the company to buyback 60,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

FISV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Tigress Financial assumed coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 price target on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Maxim Group raised their price target on shares of Fiserv from $123.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Fiserv from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.72.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. Its First Data segment provides merchant acquiring, e-commerce, mobile commerce, and other business solutions; credit card and loan account processing, commercial payments, customer communications, plastics solutions, customer service, and other products; and various network solutions and security, and risk and fraud management solutions.

