Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Boosts Stock Holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. grew its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 195,172 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. owned 0.09% of Air Products and Chemicals worth $53,324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Adams Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Summit X LLC purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Avion Wealth purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:APD traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $262.95. 5,143 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,426,138. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $272.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $282.25. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $167.43 and a 1 year high of $327.89. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.07). Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 21.30% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.14 earnings per share. Air Products and Chemicals’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a $1.50 dividend. This is a boost from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.96%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on APD. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Sunday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Societe Generale raised Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Bank of America raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $295.69.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

