Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Buys 19,000 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,552,000 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,000 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories accounts for about 1.2% of Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. owned about 0.09% of Abbott Laboratories worth $169,928,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABT. CBOE Vest Financial LLC bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth about $2,190,000. Miramar Capital LLC increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Miramar Capital LLC now owns 67,379 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $8,389,000 after acquiring an additional 11,560 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 22,156 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,426,000 after acquiring an additional 1,506 shares during the last quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC now owns 28,430 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $3,113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 116,343 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $13,931,000 after acquiring an additional 8,212 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Joseph J. Manning sold 18,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.79, for a total value of $2,302,312.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 81,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,014,875.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Phebe N. Novakovic sold 4,790 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.28, for a total value of $513,871.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,695,366.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 24,445 shares of company stock valued at $2,929,807. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Cowen increased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $113.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $114.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Abbott Laboratories has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.26.

ABT stock traded up $1.22 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $122.02. 52,044 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,386,696. The firm has a market capitalization of $216.26 billion, a PE ratio of 63.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.83. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $61.61 and a 1 year high of $128.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of $118.37 and a 200-day moving average of $109.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.94 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 10.50%. Abbott Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.56%.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. Its Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

