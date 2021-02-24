Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Buys 4,900 Shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. raised its stake in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 327,844 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. owned 0.09% of Cigna worth $68,250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cigna during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cigna by 76.3% during the third quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 134 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cigna during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cigna during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Cigna in the third quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.05% of the company’s stock.

CI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Cigna from $234.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Cigna from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Cigna from $220.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Cigna from $258.00 to $254.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $273.00 price objective on shares of Cigna in a report on Friday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $248.40.

Shares of NYSE CI traded up $0.55 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $213.22. The company had a trading volume of 15,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,922,337. Cigna Co. has a 12-month low of $118.50 and a 12-month high of $230.90. The stock has a market cap of $77.03 billion, a PE ratio of 14.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50-day moving average is $214.36 and its 200 day moving average is $194.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by ($0.17). Cigna had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 3.38%. The company had revenue of $41.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Cigna Co. will post 18.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This is a boost from Cigna’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.23%.

In related news, CEO David Cordani sold 55,280 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $12,438,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John M. Murabito sold 13,986 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.31, for a total value of $2,843,493.66. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,079 shares in the company, valued at $11,401,421.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 157,278 shares of company stock worth $34,947,117 over the last ninety days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services. It operates through Health Services, Integrated Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Health Services segment provides pharmacy benefits management, specialty pharmacy services, clinical solutions, home delivery, and health management services.

