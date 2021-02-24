Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Buys 5,200 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. raised its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 424,374 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Adobe accounts for about 1.5% of Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. owned approximately 0.09% of Adobe worth $212,237,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. SB Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Adobe in the third quarter worth about $684,774,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 20.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,204,962 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,043,100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045,762 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,765,781 shares of the software company’s stock worth $18,887,420,000 after acquiring an additional 753,183 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 2,160.3% in the third quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 511,214 shares of the software company’s stock worth $250,715,000 after acquiring an additional 488,597 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 70.7% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 996,456 shares of the software company’s stock worth $488,584,000 after acquiring an additional 412,566 shares during the period. 82.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ADBE traded down $0.84 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $466.96. The stock had a trading volume of 85,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,631,011. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $255.13 and a one year high of $536.88. The company has a market capitalization of $224.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.16, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $478.06 and a 200 day moving average of $481.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 9th. The software company reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.15. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.81% and a net margin of 40.88%. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.29 earnings per share. Adobe’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the software company to reacquire up to 6.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research firms recently commented on ADBE. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $605.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research report on Sunday, December 13th. Wedbush boosted their target price on Adobe from $410.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer began coverage on Adobe in a research report on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $550.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Adobe in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $580.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Adobe from $560.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $527.42.

In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 948 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.61, for a total transaction of $450,878.28. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,658.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $489.38, for a total value of $293,628.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,862,868.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 114,063 shares of company stock worth $53,715,598. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

