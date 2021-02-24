Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Buys 7,600 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 617,899 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,600 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. owned approximately 0.07% of United Parcel Service worth $104,054,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 243.8% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 165 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 108.0% in the 4th quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 208 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. American Research & Management Co. increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 68.3% in the 4th quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 212 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 55.68% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on UPS. UBS Group raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $214.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Sunday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $201.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $12.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.91.

In other United Parcel Service news, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 13,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.64, for a total value of $2,129,118.68. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of UPS stock traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $161.49. The stock had a trading volume of 50,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,865,336. The company has a market cap of $139.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $160.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $164.56. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.00 and a 12-month high of $178.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $24.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.85 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 161.20% and a net margin of 5.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.11 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. This is a positive change from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 19th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.18%.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

