Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Buys New Shares in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,180,000 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,225,000. Medtronic comprises about 1.0% of Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. owned approximately 0.09% of Medtronic as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MDT. Coho Partners Ltd. acquired a new position in Medtronic in the third quarter valued at $124,511,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Medtronic by 0.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 112,167,184 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $11,656,415,000 after purchasing an additional 957,298 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Medtronic by 14.3% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,627,002 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $792,599,000 after purchasing an additional 955,250 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Medtronic by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,662,287 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,131,840,000 after purchasing an additional 746,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polar Capital LLP increased its stake in Medtronic by 159.2% in the third quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 1,169,376 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $121,522,000 after purchasing an additional 718,244 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Medtronic alerts:

MDT traded up $0.91 on Wednesday, reaching $118.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 111,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,611,039. The stock has a market cap of $160.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.70. Medtronic plc has a 1 year low of $72.13 and a 1 year high of $120.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The business’s 50 day moving average is $116.82 and its 200 day moving average is $110.28.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.14. Medtronic had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 12.69%. The company had revenue of $7.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. Medtronic’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Medtronic news, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.90, for a total transaction of $1,723,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Robert John White sold 10,930 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.46, for a total value of $1,261,977.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,448,671.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on MDT shares. Truist upped their price target on Medtronic to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Raymond James upped their price target on Medtronic from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. BTIG Research upped their price target on Medtronic from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on Medtronic from $120.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Medtronic from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.93.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

See Also: What causes a stock to be most active?

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.