Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Buys New Shares in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,180,000 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,225,000. Medtronic comprises about 1.0% of Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. owned approximately 0.09% of Medtronic as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MDT. Coho Partners Ltd. acquired a new position in Medtronic in the third quarter valued at $124,511,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Medtronic by 0.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 112,167,184 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $11,656,415,000 after purchasing an additional 957,298 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Medtronic by 14.3% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,627,002 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $792,599,000 after purchasing an additional 955,250 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Medtronic by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,662,287 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,131,840,000 after purchasing an additional 746,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polar Capital LLP increased its stake in Medtronic by 159.2% in the third quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 1,169,376 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $121,522,000 after purchasing an additional 718,244 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.
MDT traded up $0.91 on Wednesday, reaching $118.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 111,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,611,039. The stock has a market cap of $160.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.70. Medtronic plc has a 1 year low of $72.13 and a 1 year high of $120.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The business’s 50 day moving average is $116.82 and its 200 day moving average is $110.28.
In other Medtronic news, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.90, for a total transaction of $1,723,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Robert John White sold 10,930 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.46, for a total value of $1,261,977.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,448,671.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.
Several equities research analysts have commented on MDT shares. Truist upped their price target on Medtronic to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Raymond James upped their price target on Medtronic from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. BTIG Research upped their price target on Medtronic from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on Medtronic from $120.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Medtronic from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.93.
About Medtronic
Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.
See Also: What causes a stock to be most active?
Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.