Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Grows Stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. boosted its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 980,699 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares during the quarter. PayPal accounts for approximately 1.6% of Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. owned approximately 0.08% of PayPal worth $229,679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,229,817 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,098,423,000 after buying an additional 2,132,996 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,680,445 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,501,360,000 after buying an additional 560,751 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,044,038 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,781,948,000 after buying an additional 1,046,599 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,452,468 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,665,388,000 after buying an additional 839,901 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,529,776 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,483,592,000 after buying an additional 253,341 shares during the period. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ PYPL traded down $1.51 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $263.49. The stock had a trading volume of 252,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,818,397. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $308.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $82.07 and a one year high of $309.14. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $258.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $216.64.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 18.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PYPL shares. Macquarie increased their price target on PayPal from $262.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Mizuho raised their target price on PayPal from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on PayPal from $249.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Compass Point reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on PayPal from $234.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $274.68.

In related news, EVP Mark Britto sold 1,152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.11, for a total value of $310,014.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 81,961 shares in the company, valued at $22,056,524.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.65, for a total value of $5,316,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 171,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,384,840.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 63,189 shares of company stock valued at $16,453,133. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

