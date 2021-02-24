Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Grows Stock Holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. raised its position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,994 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. owned approximately 0.08% of Shopify worth $103,787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Shopify by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,289,790 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,855,828,000 after purchasing an additional 895,940 shares in the last quarter. Scge Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Shopify by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Scge Management L.P. now owns 894,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $914,535,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Discovery Value Fund boosted its stake in shares of Shopify by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Discovery Value Fund now owns 852,932 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $965,476,000 after purchasing an additional 15,500 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Shopify by 53.6% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 595,981 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $672,590,000 after purchasing an additional 207,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Shopify by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 473,208 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $535,646,000 after purchasing an additional 53,372 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SHOP traded down $29.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1,271.17. The stock had a trading volume of 22,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,332,682. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1,255.96 and a 200-day moving average of $1,085.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 17.87 and a current ratio of 17.87. The company has a market capitalization of $154.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 828.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 37.63 and a beta of 1.60. Shopify Inc. has a 12-month low of $305.30 and a 12-month high of $1,499.75.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The software maker reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $1.02. The firm had revenue of $977.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $906.82 million. Shopify had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 2.35%. As a group, analysts forecast that Shopify Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SHOP has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Shopify from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $1,319.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,300.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,050.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,225.00 to $1,325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,300.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Shopify has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,288.67.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

